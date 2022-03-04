Menu
2019 Nissan NV200

9,171 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

S

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

9,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8505239
  • Stock #: A0864
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN5KK699404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A0864
  • Mileage 9,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Economical Transit Van in New Shape! Low Km and very clean. Air-conditioning, Heated Mirrors, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Locks and windows, Handy USB Port, AM/FM Stereo with CD Player, Remote Entry, and a Back-Up Camera. Great vehicle for Business! Rebuilt Title; Call for Details.250.334.9993


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock# A0864


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
SPEED CONTROL
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Variably intermittent wipers
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

