2019 Nissan Rogue

S-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

2019 Nissan Rogue

S-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748325
  • Stock #: P27485
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8KC725274
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, LCD Touch Screen, Satellitte Radio, CD Player and much more... 


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27485


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • 4G/LTE WIFI

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

