2019 RAM 1500

54,416 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1-250-338-5451

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7

2019 RAM 1500

Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7

Location

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

1-250-338-5451

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

54,416KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609753
  • Stock #: S581516A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT9KS565793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blanc
  • Interior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S581516A
  • Mileage 54,416 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleydodge.com/occasion/RAM-1500_Classic-2019-id8376684.html

Vehicle Features

so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley. *The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions. * All prices include Freight and PDI o...
documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599. Service contracts (ext...
000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages
mudflaps and deflectors
tire and rim packages
lift kits
exhaust kits and tonneau covers
canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating
rust modules
and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life
disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.
claims free truck. Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley ...
With a V8 HEMI
this bad boy has lots of power for your work equipment or recreational toys. The cabin is quiet and roomy
making it a pleasure to drive. Come in for a test drive! This is also an original owner

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

