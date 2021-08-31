so you can go home and make an informed decision. We will deliver to anywhere in BC and will pay your way to come to the Comox Valley. *The online price noted may be lower or raised depending on market conditions. * All prices include Freight and PDI o...

documentation of $499 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $86 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599. Service contracts (ext...

000 kms starting from $599. Custom vehicle accessory packages

mudflaps and deflectors

tire and rim packages

lift kits

exhaust kits and tonneau covers

canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase. Undercoating

rust modules

and full protection packages starting from $199. Financing Fee of $499 when applicable. Flexible life

disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan.

claims free truck. Comox Valley Dodge offers 1st rate service as well as the best prices in British Columbia. We also have travel vouchers for our out-of-town customers so you can take full advantage of savings AND get an Island vehicle. Comox Valley ...

With a V8 HEMI

this bad boy has lots of power for your work equipment or recreational toys. The cabin is quiet and roomy