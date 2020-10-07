2019 Toyota Highlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating Split Folding Rear Seats 3RD ROW SEATING Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Sv Mirror Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.