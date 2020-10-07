Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

47,668 KM

Details Description Features

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE-*7 SEATER* AWD, BLUETOOTH

2019 Toyota Highlander

LE-*7 SEATER* AWD, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

47,668KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6113574
  • Stock #: P28324
  • VIN: 5TDBZRFH8KS982344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 47,668 KM

Vehicle Description

7 Seater, AWD, Bluetooth, Lane Departure Assist, Forward Collision Warning, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, LCD Touch Screen, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Cruise Control and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28324


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

