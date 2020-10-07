Menu
2019 Toyota Highlander

5,367 KM

Details Description

$47,888

+ tax & licensing
$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE - AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Interior, Navigation

2019 Toyota Highlander

XLE - AWD, 7 Passenger, Leather Interior, Navigation

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$47,888

+ taxes & licensing

5,367KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6138657
  • Stock #: U28509
  • VIN: 5TDJZRFH7KS606259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # U28509
  • Mileage 5,367 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Highlander AWD features a Leather Interior, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Assist, Keyless Ignition, Power Sunroof, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, 19" Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, and much more...


Stock #U28509


Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program.All ofour vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Buy From Home Available!

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

