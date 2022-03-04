Menu
2020 BMW X1

32,774 KM

Details Description Features

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2020 BMW X1

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i

2020 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

32,774KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8538050
  Stock #: SP4150A
  VIN: WBXJG9C03L5P01707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,774 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for Luxury? How about Navigation, a Panoramic Sunroof and an open highway? This BMW will get you there in Luxurious Comfort with Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Interior, along with convenient BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, USB Port, Satellite Radio, Power Locks and Windows, Push-Button Start.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


Stock # SP4150A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A ComoxRoad


 


CourtenayBC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Tracker System
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder
Traffic sign information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

