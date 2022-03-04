2020 BMW X1

$43,998 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 7 7 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538050

8538050 Stock #: SP4150A

SP4150A VIN: WBXJG9C03L5P01707

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,774 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Tracker System Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Additional Features rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Auto high-beam headlights Exterior parking camera rear CD-MP3 decoder Traffic sign information

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.