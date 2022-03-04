$43,998+ tax & licensing
250-334-9993
2020 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$43,998
- Listing ID: 8538050
- Stock #: SP4150A
- VIN: WBXJG9C03L5P01707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,774 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for Luxury? How about Navigation, a Panoramic Sunroof and an open highway? This BMW will get you there in Luxurious Comfort with Air Conditioning, Auto Climate Control, Leather Interior, along with convenient BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, USB Port, Satellite Radio, Power Locks and Windows, Push-Button Start.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Vehicle Features
