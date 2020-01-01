2020 Chevrolet Trax

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Onstar Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering remote start Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Bose Sound System Powertrain All Wheel Drive Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors LEATHER 115 V Power Outlet Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio Blind Spot Detection LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Auto Dim RV Mirror CENTER ARM REST REAR Lumbar Support Drivers Seat 4G/LTE WIFI **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.