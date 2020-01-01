Menu
2020 Chevrolet Trax

22,867 KM

Details Description Features

$27,415

+ tax & licensing
$27,415

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2020 Chevrolet Trax

2020 Chevrolet Trax

PREMIER - Leather, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

2020 Chevrolet Trax

PREMIER - Leather, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale

$27,415

+ taxes & licensing

22,867KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6283062
  • Stock #: L28171
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB5LL114524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # L28171
  • Mileage 22,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Backup Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, All Wheel Drive, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Keyless Ignition, Power Driver's Seat, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra. Stock #L28171


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
All Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
LEATHER
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
4G/LTE WIFI
**SUNROOF**

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

