2020 Ford F-150

19,400 KM

Details Description Features

$49,998

+ tax & licensing
$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6.5' Box, 4x4

2020 Ford F-150

XLT - SuperCrew, 3.5L V6, 6.5' Box, 4x4

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale Price

$49,998

+ taxes & licensing

19,400KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6091239
  Stock #: L28263
  VIN: 1FTFW1E42LKD53911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 19,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, EcoBoost, Tow Package, Bed Liner, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Power Driver's Seat, Active Brake Assist, LCD Touchscreen, Satellite Radio, Eco/Sport Modes, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Four Wheel Drive
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Bed Liner
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Blind Spot Mirrors
Locking Tailgate
Trailer Brake
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
EcoBoost
hitch receiver
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

