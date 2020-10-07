Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tow Package Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Auto ON/OFF Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Four Wheel Drive Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features Bed Liner BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Blind Spot Mirrors Locking Tailgate Trailer Brake Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio EcoBoost hitch receiver LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode Tow/haul 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators Lumbar Support Drivers Seat Lumbar Support Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.