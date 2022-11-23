Menu
2020 Ford Transit Connect

35,172 KM

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2020 Ford Transit Connect

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2020 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,172KM
Used
  Stock #: A0908A
  VIN: NM0LS7T26L1442709

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Frozen White [white]
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Commercial
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 35,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New! Great Economical Van for your Business Ventures. Theres Driver Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, USB Ports, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Navigation, and lots of Cargo Room.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 

Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Bodyside mouldings
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

