250-334-9993
2020 Ford Transit Connect
XLT
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$41,998
- Listing ID: 9435993
- Stock #: A0908A
- VIN: NM0LS7T26L1442709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Frozen White [white]
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 35,172 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New! Great Economical Van for your Business Ventures. Theres Driver Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear View Camera, USB Ports, Satellite Radio, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Navigation, and lots of Cargo Room.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Dealer # 30891
Vehicle Features
