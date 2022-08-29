$46,998+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Savana
2500 Work Van
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$46,998
- Listing ID: 9222850
- Stock #: A0924
- VIN: 1GTW7AFP2L1182766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Summit White [white]
- Interior Colour Neutral W/custom Cloth Seat Trim [beige]
- Body Style Commercial
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 56,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Work Van! Theres lots of room in this GM and its ready to go! Theres Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Entry, Power Locks, Back Up Camera and More!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Dealer # 30891
