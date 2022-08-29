Menu
2020 GMC Savana

56,222 KM

Details Description Features

$46,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

56,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9222850
  • Stock #: A0924
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFP2L1182766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Summit White [white]
  • Interior Colour Neutral W/custom Cloth Seat Trim [beige]
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 56,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Work Van! Theres lots of room in this GM and its ready to go! Theres Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Remote Entry, Power Locks, Back Up Camera and More!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Dealer # 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Front beverage holders
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Single Rear Wheels
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
voltmeter
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Emergency communication system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Cylinder Deactivation
Variable Valve Control
1-touch down
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Exterior parking camera rear
CD-MP3 decoder

