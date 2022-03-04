$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
- Listing ID: 8499341
- Stock #: SP4148A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H8XLH224024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 15,903 KM
Vehicle Description
SUV Luxury: Heated Seats front and back, Heated Steering, Auto Climate Control, Memory Drivers Seat, Back Up Camera, Front Collision Warning, Heated Wipers, Parking assist, Lane Departure Warning, Cruise Control, BlueTooth, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Fog Lamps, Alloy Wheels, Leather, Sunroof, Power Seats, Windows and Door Locks. What a list of options!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Dealer #30891
Vehicle Features
