2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred IVT
555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
13,041KM
Used
- Stock #: PH1513
- VIN: KMHD84LF8LU895070
- Exterior Colour Fiery Red Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Additional Features
Vehicle Stability Management
Cloth - Black
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
One Local Owner n No Reported Accidents n Low KM’s n Apple CarPlay/Android Auto n Rearview Camera n Heated Seats n and More! Give JAMIE BARNIE a call for further details regarding this gently driven
sharp-looking
fuel-sipping Elantra
with remaining factory warranty! This one was purchased and serviced here at our dealership and shows as new. The Elantra is known for its comfortable ride and quiet cabin with simple
intuitive controls. This model is equipped with a wealth of features
and AM/FM/USB/Aux audio system with 6 speakers to satisfy your listening needs. This model is equipped with a 2.0 litre four cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Safety features include blind-spot collision warning
a traction control system with anti-lock brakes. Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai to arrange a test drive today! Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 555 Silverdale Crescent in Courtenay
