2020 Hyundai Elantra

locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
and servicing all areas of the Comox Valley including Courtenay
Comox
Campbell River
Parksville
Nanaimo
BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus
we market pre-owned import and domestic brands of quality Cars
Vans
no matter your current credit situation
Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck
and it starts with an exclusive inventory of quality
reliable used cars and trucks
and a financing service that can provide you with guaranteed approval
help you restore your credit
and get you the best rate possible for your needs and situation. Prices do not include sales taxes
leasing
other options
installation
administration
meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles
without hassle or delay. Let us help you! For more than 35 years
including keyless entry
Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island\'s Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 555 Silverdale Crescent in Courtenay
rsquo
you&
ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility
CUV&
s and SUV&
s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need
$499 Documentation Fee on Cash Purchases
$585 Finance Placement Fee on Finance Deals
$699 Doc/Finance Fee on EV and PHEV Transactions and/or other dealer program fees. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577
One Local Owner - No Reported Accidents - Bluetooth - Rearview Camera - Heated Seats - and More! Give JAMIE BARNIE a call for further details regarding this sharp-looking Elantra
offering a rich set of features at a lower price than comparable rivals
with plenty of factory warranty remaining. The Elantra is known for its comfortable ride and quiet cabin with simple
intuitive controls. This model is equipped with plenty of features
a 5 inch touch screen display with rear view camera
tilt and telescopic steering wheel with mounted controls
and AM/FM/USB/Aux audio system with 6 speakers to satisfy your listening needs. This model is equipped with a 2.0 litre four cylinder with 147 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. Standard safety features include vehicle stability management
a traction control system with anti-lock brakes. Call JAMIE BARNIE at Comox Valley Hyundai to arrange a test drive today! Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.