2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Hill Descent Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest Hood struts USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Forward Collision Warning Vehicle Information Center LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) Rear seat reminder Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.