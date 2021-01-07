Menu
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

29,223 KM

Details Description Features

$28,965

+ tax & licensing
$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

ESSENTIAL-AWD, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

Sale

$28,965

+ taxes & licensing

29,223KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6479406
  • Stock #: P28319
  • VIN: 5NMS2CAD9LH209232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,223 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, AWD, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Warning, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28319


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Vehicle Information Center
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Rear seat reminder
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

