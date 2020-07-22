Menu
2020 Jeep Cherokee

21,377 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

2020 Jeep Cherokee

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK - Hill Control Off Road Cruise

2020 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK - Hill Control Off Road Cruise

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  • Listing ID: 5399315
  • Stock #: G27713
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2LD512384

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,377KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 21,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Hill Descent Control, "Selec-Speed" Low Range Cruise Control, Auto Stop/Start, Tow Hooks, Sport Mode, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated Side Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Satelite Radio, Back-Up Camera, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #G27713


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Roof Spoiler
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
Auto Start/Stop
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

