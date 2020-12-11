Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Jeep Wrangler

36,900 KM

Details Description Features

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Wrangler

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA - 4X4, Navigation, Back-Up Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA - 4X4, Navigation, Back-Up Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

  1. 6334229
  2. 6334229
  3. 6334229
  4. 6334229
  5. 6334229
  6. 6334229
  7. 6334229
  8. 6334229
  9. 6334229
  10. 6334229
  11. 6334229
  12. 6334229
  13. 6334229
  14. 6334229
  15. 6334229
  16. 6334229
  17. 6334229
  18. 6334229
  19. 6334229
  20. 6334229
  21. 6334229
  22. 6334229
  23. 6334229
  24. 6334229
  25. 6334229
  26. 6334229
  27. 6334229
  28. 6334229
  29. 6334229
  30. 6334229
  31. 6334229
  32. 6334229
  33. 6334229
  34. 6334229
  35. 6334229
  36. 6334229
Contact Seller
Sale

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6334229
  • Stock #: D28514
  • VIN: 1C4HJXEN3LW221428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,900 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Navigation, 4X4, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Satelitte Radio, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE MODULAR HARDTOP, Garage Door Opener, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28514


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Hill start assist
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Auto Dim RV Mirror
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Courtenay

2020 Jeep Wrangler U...
 36,900 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 63,987 KM
$19,795 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 15,970 KM
$22,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

Call Dealer

250-871-XXXX

(click to show)

250-871-2125

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory