Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sedona

47,124 KM

Details Description

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 9076561
  2. 9076561
  3. 9076561
  4. 9076561
  5. 9076561
  6. 9076561
  7. 9076561
  8. 9076561
  9. 9076561
  10. 9076561
  11. 9076561
  12. 9076561
  13. 9076561
  14. 9076561
  15. 9076561
  16. 9076561
  17. 9076561
  18. 9076561
  19. 9076561
  20. 9076561
  21. 9076561
  22. 9076561
  23. 9076561
  24. 9076561
  25. 9076561
  26. 9076561
  27. 9076561
  28. 9076561
Contact Seller

$36,998

+ taxes & licensing

47,124KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9076561
  • Stock #: A0907
  • VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6579335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver [silver]
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 47,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Practical Mini-Van for all your familys needs: Activities, Grocery Trips, School Drop Off, Camping, you name it! This Van Can do it! Room for Eight!! Theres Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Back Up Camera with Sensor, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Windows and Locks, Heated Seats and Steering, Remote Entry, USB Port, Dual Sliding Doors, and Stow away Third-Row Seating for those times you need extra Cargo Room!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # A0907


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2021 Kia Seltos LX
 36,624 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SE
 44,469 KM
$28,495 + tax & lic
2009 Kia Sportage LX
 69,536 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory