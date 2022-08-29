$36,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2020 Kia Sedona
LX
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$36,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9076561
- Stock #: A0907
- VIN: KNDMB5C1XL6579335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ultra Silver [silver]
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 47,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Practical Mini-Van for all your familys needs: Activities, Grocery Trips, School Drop Off, Camping, you name it! This Van Can do it! Room for Eight!! Theres Dual-Zone Air Conditioning, Back Up Camera with Sensor, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Power Seats, Windows and Locks, Heated Seats and Steering, Remote Entry, USB Port, Dual Sliding Doors, and Stow away Third-Row Seating for those times you need extra Cargo Room!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # A0907
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.