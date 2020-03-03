Menu
2020 Kia Soul

EX

2020 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

$22,295

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,899KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4707633
  • Stock #: E27480
  • VIN: KNDJ33AU2L7055768
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

