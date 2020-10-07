2020 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Tow Package Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Roof Spoiler Vehicle Information Center Power Panoramic Moonroof LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

