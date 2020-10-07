Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

48,709 KM

$27,450

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Courtenay

250-871-2125

EX - Panoramic Moonroof Heated Seats and Wheel

Location

Galaxy Motors Courtenay

605 Crown Isle Blvd, Courtenay, BC V9N 9W1

250-871-2125

48,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5956578
  • Stock #: G27845
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC6L7646164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Panoramic Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Auto Brake Hold, Lane Keep Assist, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #G27845


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Roof Spoiler
Vehicle Information Center
Power Panoramic Moonroof
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

