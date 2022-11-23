Menu
2020 Kia Telluride

54,163 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2020 Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride

EX

2020 Kia Telluride

EX

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,163KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9408709
  Stock #: TR4304A
  VIN: 5XYP3DHCXLG073774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey [gray]
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # TR4304A
  • Mileage 54,163 KM

Vehicle Description

Room for Eight to travel in Comfort. From the Leather interior, to the Sunroof and Heated Seats, this Telluride is ready to get you going. There is Auto Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Power Locks and Windows, Convenient Power Hatch for loading Cargo, BlueTooth, Satellite Radio, Folding Rear Seats when you need extra cargo room.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # TR4304A


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

