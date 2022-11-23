$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993
2020 Kia Telluride
EX
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9408709
- Stock #: TR4304A
- VIN: 5XYP3DHCXLG073774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Everlasting Grey [gray]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # TR4304A
- Mileage 54,163 KM
Vehicle Description
Room for Eight to travel in Comfort. From the Leather interior, to the Sunroof and Heated Seats, this Telluride is ready to get you going. There is Auto Climate Control, Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start, Power Locks and Windows, Convenient Power Hatch for loading Cargo, BlueTooth, Satellite Radio, Folding Rear Seats when you need extra cargo room.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # TR4304A
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.