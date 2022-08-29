$45,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
Phev SE
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
$45,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9277285
- Stock #: FO4270B
- VIN: JA4J24A50LZ612662
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White [white]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 34,813 KM
Vehicle Description
Plug-In Hybrid! This Economical and Practical Unit has Auto Climate Control, Back-Up Camera, Sunroof, 4X4, Folding Rear Seats when Extra Cargo Room is needed, Cruise Control, Satellite Radio, Blue Tooth, Heated Seats and Steering, Power Doors and Windows, Remote Entry Come down and see it! It wont last long!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Dealer #30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
