Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Sienna

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Sienna

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 9456649
  2. 9456649
  3. 9456649
  4. 9456649
  5. 9456649
  6. 9456649
  7. 9456649
  8. 9456649
  9. 9456649
  10. 9456649
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9456649
  • Stock #: B3348
  • VIN: 5TDZZ3DC6LS074057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2020 Toyota Sienna CE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 11,651 KM
$47,500 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Fit Sport
 16,372 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory