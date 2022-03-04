$73,725+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,725
+ taxes & licensing
Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep
1-250-338-5451
2021 Jeep Gladiator
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Mojave 4x4
Location
Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep
4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9
1-250-338-5451
$73,725
+ taxes & licensing
12,372KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8493348
- Stock #: L580460
- VIN: 1C6JJTEGXML580460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Noir
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Gladiator\'s have got to be one of the most versatile vehicles on the market today.You get the fun of a Jeep
and the box of a pickup.This makes it so easy to transition from worksite to after hours adventure.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep
4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9