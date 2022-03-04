Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Jeep Gladiator

12,372 KM

Details Description Features

$73,725

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,725

+ taxes & licensing

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1-250-338-5451

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Gladiator

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Gladiator

Mojave 4x4

Location

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

1-250-338-5451

  1. 8493348
  2. 8493348
  3. 8493348
  4. 8493348
  5. 8493348
  6. 8493348
  7. 8493348
  8. 8493348
  9. 8493348
  10. 8493348
  11. 8493348
  12. 8493348
  13. 8493348
  14. 8493348
  15. 8493348
  16. 8493348
  17. 8493348
  18. 8493348
  19. 8493348
  20. 8493348
  21. 8493348
  22. 8493348
  23. 8493348
  24. 8493348
  25. 8493348
  26. 8493348
  27. 8493348
  28. 8493348
  29. 8493348
  30. 8493348
  31. 8493348
  32. 8493348
Contact Seller

$73,725

+ taxes & licensing

12,372KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8493348
  • Stock #: L580460
  • VIN: 1C6JJTEGXML580460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,372 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.comoxvalleydodge.com/occasion/Jeep-Gladiator-2021-id8757962.html

Vehicle Features

Gladiator\'s have got to be one of the most versatile vehicles on the market today.You get the fun of a Jeep
and the box of a pickup.This makes it so easy to transition from worksite to after hours adventure.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2005 Nissan X-Trail ...
 214,144 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 3500 4WD Cr...
 176,342 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 204,579 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Comox Valley Dodge Chrysler Jeep

4847 N Island Hwy, Courtenay, BC V9N 5Y9

Call Dealer

1-250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

1-250-338-5451

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory