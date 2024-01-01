Menu
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11683605.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11683605.html</a>

2021 Kia Seltos

79,369 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

LX TA

12039166

2021 Kia Seltos

LX TA

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,369KM
VIN KNDEP2AA3M7209251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (SWP)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4535-SR4662A
  • Mileage 79,369 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11683605.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Remote Entry

Additional Features

whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
and More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Ready to Go! There's Fog Lamps
Turn Signals on the side Mirrors
Taxes Extra Stock # SR4662A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-XXXX

250-334-9993

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2021 Kia Seltos