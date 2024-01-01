$22,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
LX TA
2021 Kia Seltos
LX TA
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snow White Pearl (SWP)
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4535-SR4662A
- Mileage 79,369 KM
Vehicle Description
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Seltos-2021-id11683605.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Courtenay Kia
Courtenay Kia
Call Dealer
250-334-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
250-334-9993