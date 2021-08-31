2021 Kia Seltos

Interior ColourBlack W/sofino Artificial Leather Seat Trim [blac
Body StyleSUV / Crossover
Fuel TypeGasoline
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine4-cylinder
Doors4-door
Passengers5
Stock #SR4046A
Mileage5,968 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist and USB Port are just a few of the features that this Seltos comes with. In addition, it is equipped with a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive. Almost brand spanking new... it's just waiting for its next adventure!!
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
Stock# SR4046A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Traffic sign information
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.