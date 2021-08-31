Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

5,968 KM

Details Description Features

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO w/SUNROOF & NAV

2021 Kia Seltos

SX TURBO w/SUNROOF & NAV

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

5,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7609426
  • Stock #: SR4046A
  • VIN: KNDETCA27M7085687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/sofino Artificial Leather Seat Trim [blac
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SR4046A
  • Mileage 5,968 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, No Accidents, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Power Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Lane Keep Assist and USB Port are just a few of the features that this Seltos comes with. In addition, it is        equipped with a 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine and is All Wheel Drive. Almost brand spanking new... it's just waiting for its next adventure!!



  Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, state of the art facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, friendly and knowledgeable sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!



Stock# SR4046A



Dealer # 30891



1025A Comox Road



Courtenay, B.C V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Heated rear seats
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Leather shift knob
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Navigation System
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Traffic sign information

