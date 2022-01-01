2021 Kia Seltos

- Listing ID: 8119528
- Stock #: H226497A
- VIN: KNDEPCAA2M7110426
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Variable / CVT
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
17,422 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.