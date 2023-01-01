2021 Kia Soul

$43,998 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 6 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9499285

9499285 Stock #: A0938

A0938 VIN: KNDJ23A23M7015573

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Neptune Blue [blue]

Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Upholstery [black]

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 39,648 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

