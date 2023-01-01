Menu
2021 Kia Soul

39,648 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

EV EV Premium

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

39,648KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9499285
  • Stock #: A0938
  • VIN: KNDJ23A23M7015573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Neptune Blue [blue]
  • Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Upholstery [black]
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,648 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY ELECTRIC! Roomy and Comfortable along with Heated Seats and Steering, Satellite Radio, Folding Rear Seats when you need the Extra cargo Room,  BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Push-Button Start, Power Windows and Door Locks, Remote Entry, Drive Mode, USB Port, Back Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Much More!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock # A0938


 


Dealer #30891


 


1025A ComoxRoad


 


CourtenayBC V9N 3P7


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

