2021 Kia Soul
EV EV Premium
- Listing ID: 9499285
- Stock #: A0938
- VIN: KNDJ23A23M7015573
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Neptune Blue [blue]
- Interior Colour Black W/cloth Seat Upholstery [black]
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 39,648 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY ELECTRIC! Roomy and Comfortable along with Heated Seats and Steering, Satellite Radio, Folding Rear Seats when you need the Extra cargo Room, BlueTooth, Cruise Control, Push-Button Start, Power Windows and Door Locks, Remote Entry, Drive Mode, USB Port, Back Up Camera, Fog Lamps, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Much More!
$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Vehicle Features
