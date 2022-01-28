Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Nissan Sentra

7,154 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Island Honda

250-338-7761

Contact Seller
2021 Nissan Sentra

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Nissan Sentra

SV

Location

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-338-7761

  1. 8254250
  2. 8254250
  3. 8254250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,154KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8254250
  • Stock #: T226486B
  • VIN: 3N1AB8CV3MY201684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,154 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Island Honda

2016 Ford Focus SE
 126,608 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Subaru WRX Base
 347 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 86,633 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic

Email Island Honda

Island Honda

Island Honda

1025 Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-338-XXXX

(click to show)

250-338-7761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory