2022 Audi E-Tron
Technik quattro
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
Used
26,005KM
VIN WA1VAAGE9NB036396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SR4982A
- Mileage 26,005 KM
Vehicle Description
State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles
Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Adjustable steering column
Suspension
Air Suspension
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Comfort
Heated Front and Rear Seats
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
and Much More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Conditioning
Luxurious and Ready to Go! There's Leather Interior
Driver's and Passenger's memory Seats
Taxes Extra Stock # SR4982A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
