State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles

Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements

2022 Audi E-Tron

26,005 KM

Details Description Features

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi E-Tron

Technik quattro

12676023

2022 Audi E-Tron

Technik quattro

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,005KM
VIN WA1VAAGE9NB036396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SR4982A
  • Mileage 26,005 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Audi-etron-2022-id12439052.html

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Adjustable steering column

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Safety

Back-Up Camera

Comfort

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
and Much More! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Conditioning
Luxurious and Ready to Go! There's Leather Interior
Driver's and Passenger's memory Seats
Stock # SR4982A

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

$56,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

2022 Audi E-Tron