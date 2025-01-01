$25,899+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Venue
FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior
2022 Hyundai Venue
FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior
Location
Comox Valley Hyundai
555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4
1-250-334-2441
$25,899
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 41,370 KM
Vehicle Description
ASK OUR FINANCE MANAGER FOR DETAILS *** Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run
locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales
Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 555 Silverdale Crescent in Courtenay
BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus
you’ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility
meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles
CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need
Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck
$795 Documentation Fee on All Purchases and any other dealer program fees/options. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577
https://www.comoxvalleyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Venue-2022-id12130952.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Comox Valley Hyundai
Email Comox Valley Hyundai
Comox Valley Hyundai
Call Dealer
1-250-334-XXXX(click to show)
1-250-334-2441
Alternate Numbers1-888-334-2441
+ taxes & licensing
1-250-334-2441