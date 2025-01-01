Menu
2022 Hyundai Venue

41,370 KM

$25,899

+ tax & licensing
FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior

FWD Ultimate w/ Black Interior

Location

Comox Valley Hyundai

555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

1-250-334-2441

Used
41,370KM
VIN KMHRC8A3XNU198572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 41,370 KM

Vehicle Description

ASK OUR FINANCE MANAGER FOR DETAILS *** Visit our website for many more details and pictures at www.ComoxValleyHyundai.com We are a family-run


locally owned and operated dealership in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island specializing in new and used vehicle sales


Victoria and all of Vancouver Island. Call us toll-free at 1-833-947-1259 or locally at 250-334-2441. Come visit Vancouver Island's Premier pre-owned vehicle location centrally located at 555 Silverdale Crescent in Courtenay


BC. We have an exceptionally large and fully reconditioned inventory with a complete 155-point inspection on every vehicle! Plus


you’ll find hundreds more online to choose from. We also service all makes and models with 6 service bays. Tour our welcoming facility


meet our staff and join us for a coffee! Along with our fine line of New Hyundai cars and Used Hyundai vehicles


CUV’s and SUV’s - you name it and we will find it - and can help you get into the car or truck you need


Comox Valley Hyundai has been a trusted and respected car dealer in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island. We are dedicated to ensuring that you go far in a used car or truck


$795 Documentation Fee on All Purchases and any other dealer program fees/options. Data and prices are transferred by a third party and we cannot guarantee their accuracy. Comox Valley Hyundai - MVSA Certified #40577


https://www.comoxvalleyhyundai.com/used/Hyundai-Venue-2022-id12130952.html

555 Silverdale Crescent, Courtenay, BC V9N 4B4

