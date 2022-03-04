Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Kia Seltos

3,500 KM

Details Description

$33,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2022 Kia Seltos

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Kia Seltos

SX Turbo

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

Contact Seller

$33,998

+ taxes & licensing

3,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8538053
  • Stock #: NI4169A
  • VIN: KNDETCA22N7265788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NI4169A
  • Mileage 3,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Practically New! Very Low Kilometres. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 91,582 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT
 184,186 KM
$23,998 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 106,851 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory