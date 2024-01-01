$26,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Kia Sportage
LX Traction Intégrale
2022 Kia Sportage
LX Traction Intégrale
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
24,675KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KNDPMCAC4N7002684
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1067
- Mileage 24,675 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Courtenay Kia
2022 Kia Sportage LX Traction Intégrale 24,675 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 140,5 po ST 152,015 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Limited 4 portes TI 78,483 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Courtenay Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
Call Dealer
250-334-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Courtenay Kia
250-334-9993
2022 Kia Sportage