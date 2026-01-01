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Meet the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a compact SUV that brings all-weather confidence, smart value, and easy everyday comfort to life. Sold by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay, this used model has had one owner and, according to CARFAX Canada, has never been accidented. Finished in Orange with a Black interior, the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD stands out with a fresh look and practical 4-door design. Its 2.0-litre unleaded engine and CVT help deliver smooth power for city trips, highway travel, and daily errands, while the low 16,123 km odometer reading adds strong appeal. FEATURES OF THE Seltos LX AWD »» All-wheel drive for added road confidence »» 2.0-litre engine with smooth CVT »» Four-door SUV with practical versatility »» Orange exterior with Black interior ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES »» Blind spot monitor helps watch traffic »» Backup camera supports easier reversing »» Stability control adds handling confidence »» Multiple airbags help protect occupants PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY »» 2.0-litre engine balances power and economy »» Continuously variable transmission shifts smoothly »» Dual shift mode adds driving control »» All-wheel drive supports changing conditions COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE »» Heated front seats warm cold mornings »» Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable »» Power windows add daily convenience »» Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY »» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling »» Steering wheel audio controls aid access »» Automatic headlights respond to low light »» Tire pressure monitoring adds awareness CARGO SPACE »» Rear trunk access simplifies daily loading »» Compact SUV shape supports flexible storage »» Four doors improve passenger entry ease »» Spare tire adds extra peace AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS »» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2023 WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE »» Easy driving manners in daily traffic »» Helpful all-wheel drive in poor weather »» Comfortable ride for commuting and errands »» Good cargo flexibility for active lifestyles This 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD also includes a strong list of useful equipment that adds value to every drive. You get power steering, Anti-Lock Braking System, child safety locks, side impact airbags, head side airbags, a passenger airbag sensor, automatic door locks, and turn signal mirrors for added day-to-day confidence. Convenience features continue with heated mirrors, electric mirrors, an adjustable steering wheel, rear window defroster, tinted windows, fog lights, and illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors. The rear spoiler adds a sporty touch, while ambient lighting helps create a pleasant cabin feel during evening drives. This used SUV is a smart fit for drivers who want practical size, useful features, and dependable capability without giving up comfort. The 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD is ready for Vancouver Island roads, changing weather, and busy family schedules, making it an excellent compact SUV to explore today at Courtenay Kia. Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra Stock # SE5251A Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

2023 Kia Seltos

16,123 KM

Details Description Features

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2023 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

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14424697

2023 Kia Seltos

LX AWD

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

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Used
16,123KM
VIN KNDEPCAA3P7393813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SE5251A
  • Mileage 16,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a compact SUV that brings all-weather confidence, smart value, and easy everyday comfort to life. Sold by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay, this used model has had one owner and, according to CARFAX Canada, has never been accidented.

Finished in Orange with a Black interior, the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD stands out with a fresh look and practical 4-door design. Its 2.0-litre unleaded engine and CVT help deliver smooth power for city trips, highway travel, and daily errands, while the low 16,123 km odometer reading adds strong appeal.

FEATURES OF THE Seltos LX AWD
»» All-wheel drive for added road confidence
»» 2.0-litre engine with smooth CVT
»» Four-door SUV with practical versatility
»» Orange exterior with Black interior

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitor helps watch traffic
»» Backup camera supports easier reversing
»» Stability control adds handling confidence
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0-litre engine balances power and economy
»» Continuously variable transmission shifts smoothly
»» Dual shift mode adds driving control
»» All-wheel drive supports changing conditions

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats warm cold mornings
»» Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
»» Power windows add daily convenience
»» Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving

TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
»» Steering wheel audio controls aid access
»» Automatic headlights respond to low light
»» Tire pressure monitoring adds awareness

CARGO SPACE
»» Rear trunk access simplifies daily loading
»» Compact SUV shape supports flexible storage
»» Four doors improve passenger entry ease
»» Spare tire adds extra peace

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
»» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2023

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Easy driving manners in daily traffic
»» Helpful all-wheel drive in poor weather
»» Comfortable ride for commuting and errands
»» Good cargo flexibility for active lifestyles

This 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD also includes a strong list of useful equipment that adds value to every drive. You get power steering, Anti-Lock Braking System, child safety locks, side impact airbags, head side airbags, a passenger airbag sensor, automatic door locks, and turn signal mirrors for added day-to-day confidence.

Convenience features continue with heated mirrors, electric mirrors, an adjustable steering wheel, rear window defroster, tinted windows, fog lights, and illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors. The rear spoiler adds a sporty touch, while ambient lighting helps create a pleasant cabin feel during evening drives.

This used SUV is a smart fit for drivers who want practical size, useful features, and dependable capability without giving up comfort. The 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD is ready for Vancouver Island roads, changing weather, and busy family schedules, making it an excellent compact SUV to explore today at Courtenay Kia.


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!

$699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra

Stock # SE5251A

Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth integration

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

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250-334-9993

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2023 Kia Seltos