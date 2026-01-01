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2023 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
2023 Kia Seltos
LX AWD
Location
Courtenay Kia
1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7
250-334-9993
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SE5251A
- Mileage 16,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD, a compact SUV that brings all-weather confidence, smart value, and easy everyday comfort to life. Sold by Courtenay Kia in Courtenay, this used model has had one owner and, according to CARFAX Canada, has never been accidented.
Finished in Orange with a Black interior, the 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD stands out with a fresh look and practical 4-door design. Its 2.0-litre unleaded engine and CVT help deliver smooth power for city trips, highway travel, and daily errands, while the low 16,123 km odometer reading adds strong appeal.
FEATURES OF THE Seltos LX AWD
»» All-wheel drive for added road confidence
»» 2.0-litre engine with smooth CVT
»» Four-door SUV with practical versatility
»» Orange exterior with Black interior
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
»» Blind spot monitor helps watch traffic
»» Backup camera supports easier reversing
»» Stability control adds handling confidence
»» Multiple airbags help protect occupants
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
»» 2.0-litre engine balances power and economy
»» Continuously variable transmission shifts smoothly
»» Dual shift mode adds driving control
»» All-wheel drive supports changing conditions
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
»» Heated front seats warm cold mornings
»» Front air conditioning keeps cabin comfortable
»» Power windows add daily convenience
»» Cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY
»» Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
»» Steering wheel audio controls aid access
»» Automatic headlights respond to low light
»» Tire pressure monitoring adds awareness
CARGO SPACE
»» Rear trunk access simplifies daily loading
»» Compact SUV shape supports flexible storage
»» Four doors improve passenger entry ease
»» Spare tire adds extra peace
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
»» Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2023
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
»» Easy driving manners in daily traffic
»» Helpful all-wheel drive in poor weather
»» Comfortable ride for commuting and errands
»» Good cargo flexibility for active lifestyles
This 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD also includes a strong list of useful equipment that adds value to every drive. You get power steering, Anti-Lock Braking System, child safety locks, side impact airbags, head side airbags, a passenger airbag sensor, automatic door locks, and turn signal mirrors for added day-to-day confidence.
Convenience features continue with heated mirrors, electric mirrors, an adjustable steering wheel, rear window defroster, tinted windows, fog lights, and illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors. The rear spoiler adds a sporty touch, while ambient lighting helps create a pleasant cabin feel during evening drives.
This used SUV is a smart fit for drivers who want practical size, useful features, and dependable capability without giving up comfort. The 2023 Kia Seltos LX AWD is ready for Vancouver Island roads, changing weather, and busy family schedules, making it an excellent compact SUV to explore today at Courtenay Kia.
Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!
$699.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra
Stock # SE5251A
Dealer # 30891
1025A Comox Road
Courtenay BC V9N 3P7
Vehicle Features
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Power Options
Interior
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