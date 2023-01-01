Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Islands largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles</p> <p> Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements</p> <a href=http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Telluride-2024-id10121669.html>http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Telluride-2024-id10121669.html</a>

2024 Kia Telluride

26 KM

Details Description Features

$61,695

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Kia Telluride

SX Limited TI avec intérieur acajou

Watch This Vehicle

2024 Kia Telluride

SX Limited TI avec intérieur acajou

Location

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

  1. 10681350
  2. 10681350
  3. 10681350
  4. 10681350
  5. 10681350
  6. 10681350
  7. 10681350
  8. 10681350
  9. 10681350
  10. 10681350
  11. 10681350
  12. 10681350
  13. 10681350
  14. 10681350
  15. 10681350
  16. 10681350
  17. 10681350
  18. 10681350
  19. 10681350
  20. 10681350
  21. 10681350
  22. 10681350
  23. 10681350
  24. 10681350
Contact Seller

$61,695

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
26KM
Used
VIN 5XYP5DGC3RG449607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Green
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TR4531
  • Mileage 26 KM

Vehicle Description

State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles


Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements


http://www.courtenaykia.com/used/Kia-Telluride-2024-id10121669.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

whether you have great credit or not-so-great! $595.00 Documentation Fee Applies
Luxurious and Ready to Go! Seats Seven! Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new
Taxes Extra Stock # TR4531 Dealer # 30891 1025A Comox Road Courtenay BC V9N 3P7

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Courtenay Kia

Used 2017 Ford Transit Connect XL avec 1 porte coulissante for sale in Courtenay, BC
2017 Ford Transit Connect XL avec 1 porte coulissante 107,906 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Sienna CE 7 places TA for sale in Courtenay, BC
2020 Toyota Sienna CE 7 places TA 145,450 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 4 portes BA for sale in Courtenay, BC
2017 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 4 portes BA 103,535 KM $19,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Courtenay Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Courtenay Kia

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Road, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

Call Dealer

250-334-XXXX

(click to show)

250-334-9993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$61,695

+ taxes & licensing

Courtenay Kia

250-334-9993

Contact Seller
2024 Kia Telluride