2007 Acura MDX

253,388 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Elite Package

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

253,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8427159
  • Stock #: B12066A
  • VIN: 2HNYD28857H001027

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 253,388 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

