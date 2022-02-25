$12,900+ tax & licensing
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2007 Acura MDX
Elite Package
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
253,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8427159
- Stock #: B12066A
- VIN: 2HNYD28857H001027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12066A
- Mileage 253,388 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
