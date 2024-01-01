Menu
2007 Hyundai Tucson

180,181 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Tucson

2007 Hyundai Tucson

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JM72D27U514755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 180,181 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2007 Hyundai Tucson