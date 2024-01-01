$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Hyundai Tucson
2007 Hyundai Tucson
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
180,181KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8JM72D27U514755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 180,181 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
