2007 Volkswagen City Golf

77,995 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

2.0

2007 Volkswagen City Golf

2.0

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

77,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10385022
  • Stock #: H01106A
  • VIN: 9BWEL41J674002632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 77,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

