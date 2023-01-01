$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2007 Volkswagen City Golf
2007 Volkswagen City Golf
2.0
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,995KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10385022
- Stock #: H01106A
- VIN: 9BWEL41J674002632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 77,995 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6