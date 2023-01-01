2007 Volkswagen City Golf

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 9 9 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10385022

10385022 Stock #: H01106A

H01106A VIN: 9BWEL41J674002632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 77,995 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.