Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Honda CR-V

365,366 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 10870710
  2. 10870710
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
365,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48738L816500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 365,366 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Spring Honda

Used 2019 Ford Ranger XLT WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2019 Ford Ranger XLT WELL MAINTAINED, ONE OWNER, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE 127,341 KM $35,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE, NEW WINDSHIELD for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2016 Volkswagen Golf 1.8 TSI Trendline WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, LOCAL TRADE, NEW WINDSHIELD 136,349 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring EXTENDED WARRANTY, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2019 Honda Civic Touring EXTENDED WARRANTY, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE 66,791 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Email Spring Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

Call Dealer

250-489-XXXX

(click to show)

250-489-4311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

Contact Seller
2008 Honda CR-V