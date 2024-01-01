Menu
2008 Toyota Highlander

246,418 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

Used
246,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEEW44A682002183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B12454AA
  • Mileage 246,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Used 2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited for sale in Cranbrook, BC
2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 246,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic
