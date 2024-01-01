$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
2008 Toyota Highlander
Hybrid Limited
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
246,418KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEEW44A682002183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # B12454AA
- Mileage 246,418 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2008 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 246,418 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2008 Toyota Highlander