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2009 Honda CR-V

427,551 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle
13993035

2009 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

  1. 13993035
  2. 13993035
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
427,551KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48509L803087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H04622BA
  • Mileage 427,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

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250-489-XXXX

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250-489-4311

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Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2009 Honda CR-V