2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

269,721 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

GLS

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,721KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMSG73E99H268904

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 269,721 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe