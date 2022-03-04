2010 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 8 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8615579

8615579 Stock #: B12104A

B12104A VIN: 1FTLR4FE3APA45925

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 125,802 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.