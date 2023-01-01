$CALL+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda
2010 GMC Terrain
2010 GMC Terrain
SLT-2
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
115,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9634450
- Stock #: H08067A
- VIN: 2CTALHEW7A6371046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 115,738 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
