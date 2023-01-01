2010 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 7 3 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9634450

9634450 Stock #: H08067A

H08067A VIN: 2CTALHEW7A6371046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 115,738 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.