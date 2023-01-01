Menu
2010 GMC Terrain

115,738 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

SLT-2

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

115,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: H08067A
  • VIN: 2CTALHEW7A6371046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,738 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

