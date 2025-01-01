Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

252,440 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V

LX

12489799

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
252,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H39AL805925

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 252,440 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2010 Honda CR-V