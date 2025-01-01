$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
252,440KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H39AL805925
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 252,440 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Spring Honda
2009 Toyota Tacoma LOW MILEAGE, LOCAL TRADE 131,608 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Ridgeline Touring $277 BI-WEEKLY - EXTENDED WARRANTY, WELL MAINTAINED, SMOKE-FREE, ONE OWNER 151,115 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Luxury $195 BI-WEEKLY - NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS, SMOKE-FREE, PET-FREE, LOCAL TRADE 76,911 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Spring Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
Call Dealer
250-489-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2010 Honda CR-V