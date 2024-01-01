$9,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Yaris
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,007KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKT4K3XB5341622
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # B12398A
- Mileage 27,007 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
