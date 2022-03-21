$5,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT
Location
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
184,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8913475
- Stock #: B12115A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG8CR102722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 184,248 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
