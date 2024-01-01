$13,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Fit
Sport
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,362KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LUCGE8H71C3002368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 122,362 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
5 Speed Automatic
2012 Honda Fit