2012 Honda Pilot

225,000 KM

$18,850

+ tax & licensing
$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

EX-L

2012 Honda Pilot

EX-L

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$18,850

+ taxes & licensing

225,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10119075
  • Stock #: B12309A
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H52CB501499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 225,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

