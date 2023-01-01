$18,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,850
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2012 Honda Pilot
2012 Honda Pilot
EX-L
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$18,850
+ taxes & licensing
225,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10119075
- Stock #: B12309A
- VIN: 5FNYF4H52CB501499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 225,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6