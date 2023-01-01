2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

$14,930 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 8 , 2 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10224147

10224147 Stock #: H04014B

H04014B VIN: 5XYZGDAG5CG145247

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 88,250 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.