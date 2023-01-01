Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

88,250 KM

Details Features

$14,930

+ tax & licensing
Spring Honda

250-489-4311

GL 3.5 Sport

GL 3.5 Sport

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

88,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224147
  • Stock #: H04014B
  • VIN: 5XYZGDAG5CG145247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 88,250 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

