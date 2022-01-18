$27,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Spring Honda
250-489-4311
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
Hybrid
Location
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6
250-489-4311
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
121,796KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8141872
- Stock #: B12048
- VIN: 3GTU2YEJ0DG262727
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # B12048
- Mileage 121,796 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
4 Speed Automatic/CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Spring Honda
Spring Honda
1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6